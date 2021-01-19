Tirumala: EO wants galleries to enhance devotional spirit at SV Museum

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy on Monday reviewed the development works to attract more footfalls which are underway in the SV Museum at Tirumala, at his chamber in TTD Administrative Building.

In the review meeting, the corporate tech groups Tata and Tech Mahindra that were involved in the TTD Museum development jointly made a detailed presentation on their action plans for the adding more items on various aspects like historical, mythological and many more in the museum.

The EO advised them to design galleries into six zones on the ground, first and second floors to enhance the devotional experience of visiting devotees at the entrance itself on the glory of Lord Venkateswara.

He asked them to create a virtual experience about the Sri Venkateswara temple, Vahana sevas and the divine environment of Sapthagiri (Seven Hills) at the museum. EO also wanted officials to focus on the enhanced green cover inside and outside the Museum to ensure a salubrious environment reflecting serenity.

Senior TTD officials including Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, Financial Advisor (FA) and Chief Accounts Officer (CAO) Balaji, Chief Engineer Ramesh Reddy, Superintendent Engineer-2 I Nageswara Rao, Tata and Tech Mahindra representatives were also present.

SV Museum is one of the major attractions for the pilgrims visiting Tirumala and used to attract daily about 3,000 and 5,000-6,000 on the weekends and holidays before it was closed following the nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic in March last year and is still remaining shut.