Tirumala forests should stand as role model for biodiversity: EO A V Dharma Reddy

Tirumala: The green cover of Seshachala ranges should stand as a role model in preserving rich biodiversity in the entire country, said TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy.

The EO participated in the plantation programme taken up in the Special Type Cottages area in Tirumala on the occasion of World Environment Day on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the EO said TTD has won national level environment award thrice. Millions of devotees visit Tirumala every year from across the country as well as the globe. “The Tirumala forests need to be developed in such a way that they should provide an aesthetic feel to the multitude of visiting pilgrims,” he added.

To make Tirumala ranges pollution-free, under the aegis of TTD Forest Wing, the plantation of 2,000 plants has been taken up which will be supervised by various HoDs. The plants include Ficus Dalhousie, which is a very rare species in Tirumala woods. “There are only four such trees identified in the Seshachala ranges. These species are common in the Western Ghats. TTD has been executing a massive plantation programme with Sandalwood, Ficus Bengalensis, Peepal, Mimusops etc. on nearly 3,000 hectares. Besides safeguarding these species, TTD has also taken up measures to avoid forest fires and increasing the underground water percentage,” he maintained. Along with EO Padma of Narasaraopet and Vamsikrishna from Abu Dhabi also participated. The plantation programmes are also held in SV Traditional Sculpture College, SPW Degree and PG College, SPW Junior College and SGS Degree College.