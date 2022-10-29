Tirumala: Mechanisation of boondi potu to raise laddu production reviewed

Tirumala: A meeting chaired by TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy was held here on Friday on the 'Mechanisation of Boondi Potu' to increase laddu production to cope with the demand for laddus, the most sought after prasadam of Lord Venkateswara.

The EO along with the three-member committee that was constituted to streamline the mechanisation of boondi mixture, an important ingredient of laddu, last month September, reviewed with various companies on the possibilities of mechanisation to enhance laddu production. The meeting also discussed in length the automation of the preparation of sugar syrup, another ingredient of laddu, transportation of flour

etc. which were also required for increasing laddu production. The committee members Narasimha Murty, Jagannatha Rao and Sesha Sailendra, Managing Director of Bambino Subramanyam, representatives of Heat and Control Industrial Equipment, Vedic Pac Systems, who were invited by TTD for suggestions on mechanisation of boondi and syrup making were also present in the meeting and gave their suggestions.

Earlier, the representatives of various firms presented powerpoint on their operating mechanisms. TTD engineering officials Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Jaganmohan Reddy,

Ravishankar Reddy, Deputy Executive Officer Harindranath and Tirumala temple kitchen Assistant Executive Officer Parthasarathy were present.