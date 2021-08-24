Tirumala: Month-long Sakala Karya Siddhi Ramayana Parayanam concludes

Tirumala: The month-long 'Sakala Karya Siddhi Srimad Ramayana Parayanam' concluded on a religious note at Vasantha Mandapam at Tirumala on Monday.

Marking the occasion, the deities of Sri Ramachandra Murthy with Sita Devi and Sri Lakshmana Swamy were rendered Unjal Seva at the Vasanta

Mandapam. Facing them the replicas of Anjana Devi with Sri Bala Anjaneya Swamy were also placed TTD SV Music College lecturer Dr K Vandana and her team rendered mellifluously the Kirtana 'Bhavayami Raghu Ramam' penned by Sri Swathi Tirunal which included all the Kandas starting from Balakanda to Yuddhakanda.

Speaking on the occasion, TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy said as a part of TTD's mission to fight against the ill-effects of Covid seeking divine intervention, many spiritual programmes were being conducted since April last year.

"This programme is one such, which commenced on July 25. Vedic scholars recited important slokas from various Kandas of Ramayana every day while a batch of 16 Ritwiks simultaneously performed Japa-Homams at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham."

At Dharmagiri: After the completion of Sloka Parayanam at Vasanta Mandapam, the Vedic scholars led by Veda Vignana Peetham Principal KSS Avadhani performed Purnahuti at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham marking the successful completion of the month-long spiritual programme.