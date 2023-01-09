Tirumala: Online Virtual Seva quota to be released today

Tirumala: The Online Seva (virtual participation) and connected darshan quota related to Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas at Tirumala from January 12 onwards and February will be released online by TTD at 9 am on January 10.

However, the Online Virtual Sevas and its connected darshan quota will not be available from February 22 to February 28 in view of Balalayam at Srivari temple. The devotees are requested to make note of this and book accordingly, according to a TTD release here on Monday.