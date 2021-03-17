Tirumala: Over 1,000 TTD employees receive Covid vaccine

Tirumala: As many as over 1,000 employees working in various departments in the TTD were so far administered Covid vaccinated. The vaccination of TTD employees' began 10 days back and is going on in Tirupati and Tirumala and so far there have been no reports of side-effects.

The vaccination began following the intervention of TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy who had written a letter to the government pointing out the key role played by the TTD employees during the Covid-19crisis and rendered services to pilgrims as frontline warriors. The Covid vaccination programming commenced for the TTD employees at Tirumala and Tirupati on March 5.

On Tuesday, TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and Tirumala temple chief priest Venugopala Deekshitulu were administered Covid vaccination in TTD Hospital at Tirumala. The Additional EO called upon the employees to get vaccinated against the virus as it is completely safe.

So far, 302 employees were administered Covid vaccine at TTD Central Hospital and 710 employees at Aswini Hospital in Tirumala till date.

Health Officer Dr RR Reddy, Chief Medical Officer Dr Narmada, Central Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Kusuma, Aswini Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Kusuma Kumari are supervising the vaccination programme for the employees at Tirumala and in Tirupati.