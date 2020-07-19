Tirumala: Parayanam completes 100 days

Tirumala: The prestigious Parayanam programme launched by the TTD seeking the wellbeing of the entire humanity in Nada Neerajanam platform at Tirumala completed 100 days on Saturday.



As a part of this programme, Yoga Vasishtya Mantra and Dhanwantari Maha Mantra were rendered from April 10 onwards. From June 11 onwards, Sundarakanda Parayanam commenced.

The Parayanam is being executed with efficacy by Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham Principal KSS Avadhani who recites the Mantras followed by devotees. Every day the programme is telecasted live on Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel of TTD and

won appreciation from Srivari devotees not only in the two Telugu States and in the country but across the world.