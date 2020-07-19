Tirumala: Parayanam completes 100 days
Highlights
- The TTD launched the programme at Nada Neerajanam platform at Tirumala seeking the wellbeing of the entire humanity
- As part of the programme, Yoga Vasishtya Mantra and Dhanwantari Maha Mantra are being rendered since April 10
Tirumala: The prestigious Parayanam programme launched by the TTD seeking the wellbeing of the entire humanity in Nada Neerajanam platform at Tirumala completed 100 days on Saturday.
As a part of this programme, Yoga Vasishtya Mantra and Dhanwantari Maha Mantra were rendered from April 10 onwards. From June 11 onwards, Sundarakanda Parayanam commenced.
The Parayanam is being executed with efficacy by Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham Principal KSS Avadhani who recites the Mantras followed by devotees. Every day the programme is telecasted live on Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel of TTD and
won appreciation from Srivari devotees not only in the two Telugu States and in the country but across the world.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story