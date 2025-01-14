Tirumala police recover total 655 grams gold from Penchalayya

Tirumala: Tirumala One Town police recovered 655 grams of gold including 555 grams gold biscuits and 100 grams ornaments and also 157 grams silver from V Penchalayya, an outsourced employee who was caught stealing a gold biscuit from Parakamani on Sunday.

Penchalayya was engaged by Argos, an outsourcing agency providing men to TTD for engaging them in Parakamani at the Tirumala temple where the Hundi offerings will be sorted out and counted.

Penchalayya was working in the Parakamani gold storage section for the last two years.

In order to make quick money, he started stealing gold which was stored in the section after collecting them from the Hundi offerings.

On Sunday, he was caught stealing a gold biscuit which he hid in a trolley used for carrying waste.

TTD vigilance staff handed him over to Tirumala One Town police A case was registered under Cr. No. 02/2025 U/sec 316(5)BNS. During interrogation, Penchalyya spilled the beans and admitted that he was stealing gold from the Parakamani for the last one year.

The incident revealed the loopholes in Parakamani where despite the TTD claiming tight measures, stealing of ornaments continually or cash is remaining unchecked.