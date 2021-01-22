Tirumala : Shantha Biotechnics chief donates Rs 1 cr to SVBC

Tirumala : An amount of Rs 1 crore has been donated to Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) Trust by Shantha Biotechnics Ltd chairman K I Varaprasad Reddy on Friday at Tirumala.

The donor handed over the demand draft towards the donation to TTD Trust Board chairman Y V Subba Reddy at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple.

TTD additional EO and SVBC managing director A V Dharma Reddy thanking Varaprasad Reddy presented him Theertha Prasadams of the Lord.