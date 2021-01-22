X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala : Shantha Biotechnics chief donates Rs 1 cr to SVBC

Shantha Biotechnics Ltd chairman K I Varaprasad Reddy handing over DD for Rs 1 crore to TTD Trust Board chiarman Y V Subba Reddy at Tirumala on Friday
x

Shantha Biotechnics Ltd chairman K I Varaprasad Reddy handing over DD for Rs 1 crore to TTD Trust Board chiarman Y V Subba Reddy at Tirumala on Friday

Highlights

An amount of Rs 1 crore has been donated to Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) Trust by Shantha Biotechnics Ltd chairman K I Varaprasad Reddy on Friday at Tirumala

Tirumala : An amount of Rs 1 crore has been donated to Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) Trust by Shantha Biotechnics Ltd chairman K I Varaprasad Reddy on Friday at Tirumala.

The donor handed over the demand draft towards the donation to TTD Trust Board chairman Y V Subba Reddy at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple.

TTD additional EO and SVBC managing director A V Dharma Reddy thanking Varaprasad Reddy presented him Theertha Prasadams of the Lord.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X