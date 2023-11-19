Tirumala: Srivaru presents ornaments worth Rs 2.5 cr to Sri Padmavathi

Tirumala: Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy presents precious ornaments to His love on the auspicious day of Panchami Theertham which happens to be the Janma Tithi of Sri Padmavathi Devi.



On the final day of annual Karthika Brahmotsavam, a grand Sare and two ornaments were presented to Ammavaru on behalf of Srivaru on Saturday morning.

As part of annual tradition, TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO A V Dharma Reddy, amidst a grand procession from Tirumala to Tiruchanur handed over the presentation.

Speaking to media on the occasion, the TTD chairman said the holy Sare was brought on foot from Tirumala in a procession to Sri Padmavathi temple at Tiruchanur. He said TTD has made all arrangements for the holy bath by lakhs of devotees in the Padma Sarovar.

TTD EO said Yagnopaveetam and Lakshmi Kasulamala both weighing 5 kg and worth RS 2.5 crore were presented to Sri Padmavathi on the occasion.

At Alipiri, TTD EO handed over the Sare to JEO Veerabrahmam who carried it in a procession up to Pasupu Mandapam in Tiruchanur. After special pujas, they were taken along Mada streets and presented to Goddess Padmavathi at Padma Pushkarani.

Temple DyEO Govindarajan and other officials and a large number of devotees were also present in the religious event.