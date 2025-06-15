  • Menu
Tirumala temple sees devotees rush, sarvadarshans to take 20 hours

The Tirumala Srivari Temple is experiencing an huge surge in devotees, with all compartments in the Vaikuntam Queue Complex now filled to capacity.

The Tirumala Srivari Temple is experiencing an huge surge in devotees, with all compartments in the Vaikuntam Queue Complex now filled to capacity. As a result, many devotees are queuing tightly outside the complex, leading to an extended waiting time of approximately 20 hours for Sarva Darshan.

In the last 24 hours alone, the temple welcomed 91,720 visitors, of whom 44,678 offered their hair. The total revenue collected through the Srivari Hundi reached an impressive ₹3.8 crore, according to temple officials.

In response to the heavy influx, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials are ramping up arrangements, including enhanced security measures, water facilities, and the distribution of Anna Prasad.

Given the large crowds, those planning to visit the Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala are advised to prepare accordingly for the expected delays in gaining entry.

