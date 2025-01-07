Tirumala Vaikunta Darshan: Key Details on Tokens and Accommodation

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao announced comprehensive arrangements to facilitate Vaikunta Dwara Darshan for approximately seven lakh devotees from January 10 to 19. The announcement was made during a press briefing at Annamayya Bhavan on Tuesday, where he outlined key measures for the upcoming spiritual event.

The Vaikunta Dwaram at the Srivari Temple will remain open for 10 days, beginning January 10. Protocol darshan is set to start at 4:30 a.m. following the Kainkaryala rituals, with Sarva Darshan commencing at 8 a.m.

On Vaikuntha Ekadashi, January 10, Malayappa Swamy will appear on a golden chariot along the temple's four Mada streets from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Later, devotees can receive darshan at the Vahana Mandapam between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. On January 11, marking Vaikuntha Dwadashi, the Chakrasnanam ritual will be conducted from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

TTD has set up 90 counters across eight centers in Tirupati and four counters at one center in Tirumala to issue SSD tokens starting at 5 a.m. on January 9. A total of 1.2 lakh tokens will be distributed daily for January 10, 11, and 12. The designated centers for token distribution include Indira Maidan, Ramachandra Pushkarini, Srinivasam Complex, Vishnu Niwasam Complex, Bhudevi Complex, Ramanaidu High School, Bhairagipattinam, Zilla Parishad High School, MR Pally, Zilla Parishad High School, Jeevakona, Tirupati, and Balaji Nagar Community Hall (for Tirumala residents).

From January 13 to 19, same-day darshan tokens will be issued at Srinivasam, Vishnu Niwasam, and Bhudevi Complex. Additionally, 1.4 lakh Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets and 19,500 Srivani tickets have been made available online for the 10-day event.

To manage the influx of pilgrims, online booking of accommodations has been suspended for 10 days. Devotees with valid darshan tokens will be allotted rooms through the Central Reception Office (CRO).

All special darshans, including VIP break darshan, senior citizens, parents with infants, NRIs, and physically challenged devotees, have been canceled for the 10-day period, except for protocol VIPs. Parking arrangements for 12,000 vehicles have been established near MBC, Outer Ring Road, RBGH, and Parakamani Bhavan. Tickets will include details of entry points, parking, and pickup locations to assist devotees.

Tirupati District SP Subbaraidu announced that around 3,000 police personnel have been deployed for security, including 1,200 in Tirupati and 1,800 in Tirumala. Security has been intensified at all token issuance centers in coordination with TTD. Pilgrims are urged to adhere to the scheduled date and time on their tokens to avoid congestion.

The Srivari Mettu counters will remain closed until January 19, and recommendation letters will not be accepted during this period. Dormitory bookings have also been suspended to prioritize token holders.