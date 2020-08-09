Tirupati: 743 TTD employees test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus in Tirupati: As many as 743 TTD employees were infected with COVID-19. Among the positive 402 were discharged after fully recovered after treatment while the remaining are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the city, according to TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal.

Speaking to media after the monthly Dial Your TTD EO ' programme held in TTD administrative office here on Sunday Singhal said the infected include religious staff like Archakas involved in Nithya Kainkaryams in TTD temples including the famed Sri Venkateswara temple, Tirumala and also other than religious staff like TTD security personnel, health and sanitation, reception, SPF etc. EO Singhal said. Three employees have died of Covid-19.

TTD on its part extending all support for the treatment of the Corona infected while senior officials including a joint executive officer and three deputy executive officers who are specially deputed for Covid affected employees care are looking after prompt admission, treatment in hospitals and monitoring the positive patients condition on daily basis to ensure their speedy recovery, he explained.

Most of the cured employees resumed duties, he said affirming that TTD management is committed to the welfare of its employees and added that best possible arrangements are in place at all places were pilgrim movement is more like temple, reception counters, Annadanam complex and tonsure centres to prevent the virus.