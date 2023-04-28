Tirupati: All must undergo medical screening tests says MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy

Tirupati : District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy told the officials to review the progress of medical screening tests being conducted to all people in Chandragiri constituency on a day to day basis and take the initiative forward without any deficiencies.

Along with TUDA chairman and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, he visited the health camp at Damalacheruvu ZP High School in Chandragiri constituency on Thursday.

The Collector said that sufficient number of male and female doctors are being posted at the camps and DRDA has been making arrangements with its staff. Sign boards are to be kept at the camps indicating the places of various tests and volunteers should guide the people. All the people should undergo the screening tests and steps should be taken to provide treatment if anyone is diagnosed with any disease. Through 104 services, doctors will take up follow-up treatment and other aspects. If needed, treatment will be provided through Aarogya Sri network hospitals, the Collector explained.

MLA Chevireddy said that the objective of the health camps is to diagnose diseases in early stages, so that they can be cured through proper treatment. He asked the people to undergo tests patiently as it is meant for their health. He instructed the officials concerned to provide timely food to the staff participating in the camps and people.

TUDA Vice-Chairman S Harikrishna, Secretary S Lakshmi and other officials and people's representatives were present.