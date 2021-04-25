Tirupati: AP ministers review on Covid cases, says will convert colleges into covid hospitals

The Andhra Pradesh ministers held a review on the increasing coronavirus cases and measures being taken to contain coronavirus pandemic. Ministers Narayana Swamy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy attended the review meeting. Speaking to media after the review, Minister Peddireddy warned that harassment of victims in the name of corona should not be tolerated. He clarified that the treatment should be done at the prices fixed by the government.

The minister warned that action will be taken if remdesivir injections are sold in black. He said special measures have been taken on oxygen storage in the district. We are taking steps to get the report on the day the tests are done and opined that additional ventilators are being set up. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the colleges would be converted into Covid hospitals as and when required.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases continue to spike in Andhra Pradesh. In the lastest bulletin released on Saturday, 11,698 corona positive cases were reported and 37 people dead. So far 10,18,031 people in the state have been affected by corona. Among the 37 deaths, siz deaths reported in East Godavari and Nellore districts, followed by four each in Anantapur and Chittoor districts and three each in West Godavari district, two each in Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts and one in Prakasam district lost one.