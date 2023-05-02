Live
Tirupati: APSRTC launches Tirupati-Kadapa electric bus service
Chairman Mallikarjuna Reddy flags off the service
Tirupati : APSRTC launched Tirupati-Kadapa electric bus service here on Monday. The corporation will operate 12 electric buses in Tirupati-Kadapa route from 4.30 am to 7.30 pm on both directions, almost a bus for every hour. The ticket for an adult is Rs 340 and for a child Rs 260.
RTC chairman Mallikarjuna Reddy after performing the puja, formally inaugurated the electric bus by flagging off the bus to Kadapa in RTC bus station here in the presence of senior officials, including Kadapa zone executive director K Gopinadha Reddy, Tirupati district public transport officer T Chengal Reddy, Kadapa district transport officer Gopal Reddy, deputy chief traffic manager, Tirupati Bhaskar and others.
Mallikarjuna said that the corporation allotted 100 electric buses to Tirupati Alipiri depot which first introduced the electric buses between Tirupati and Tirumala. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Tirupati-Tirumala electric buses last year on September 27 after which the RTC is operating 50 buses were on the ghat roads, from October 1.
After the Tirupati-Tirumala electric bus service, 14 electric buses were introduced in Tirumala-Renigunta-Airport route, he said adding that 12 buses each will start operation soon in Tirupati-Nellore and Tirupati-Madanapalle, he said. RTC is keen on deploying more and more electric buses in the state to reduce emission level for protecting the environment, he said.