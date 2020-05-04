Tirupati: Associations, leaders, distribute essentials

Tirupati: In an effort to provide succour the Covid-19 affected, various associations, political leaders and individuals are continuing free distribution of essentials, vegetables, food packets and sanitisers in Chittoor district, especially in Tirupati.



RSS activists K Venkatachalam, Ganpat Singh and Keerti Venkaiah and others distributed 1,000 masks to the public at the temporary municipal vegetable market in Vinayaka Nagar ground in the city on Sunday. BJP leader Munisubramanyam took up distribution of essential like rice and provisions and vegetables to building workers and municipal sanitation staff who are in the frontline in the fight against Covid-19. In all about 800 were covered under free distribution on Sunday at Kapilatheertham Circle. The organisers ensure discipline and social distance while distributing the essentials. Public Relation Society of India (PRSI) and Ramakrishna Mission Ashramam jointly distributed 200 food packets to the needy poor at Alipiri Bus stand SVRR hospital area.

In Chittoor town, IPS Officers Wives Association (IPSOWA) which is headed by Shilloi Sawang, wife of DGP Gowtham Sawang in the state took distribution of 500 food packets to the police on duty in the town and in the surrounding areas on Sunday. Vijaya Rani wife of Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar personally supervised the preparation of food in the Police Food Court and distributed to the police personnel through city police inspectors Bhaskar Reddy and Yugandhar.

In Srikalahasti, MLA B Madhusudhan continuing his big support to Covid-19 affected, distributed eggs and 1 kg of tomato to 25,000 houses in the city which is declared as red zone.