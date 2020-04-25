Tirupati: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy distributes cheques worth 6.3 crore to SHGs

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Friday gave away a cheque Rs 6.30 crore towards the interest amount of the women Self Help Groups (SHGs) loans here marking the launching of YSR Zero-interest loan scheme aimed to boost up empowerment of women.

MLA said that with the launching of the scheme which is part of `Navaratnalu programme, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled the promise he had made to women in the state. Despite facing severe financial crunch, the YSRC government fulfilled its assurance indicating its commitment to women welfare, he said adding that 42,530 women members of 4,622 SHGs in the municipal corporation limits will benefit.

Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha said that, under the scheme interest amount towards the loans of SHGs between April 2019 and February 2020 would be paid to the group members. YSRCP Chandragiri MLA and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy launched the scheme at MPDO officer, Tirupati Rural and inaugurated the disbursement of the cheques to the members of women.

He said in all a total Rs 17.45 crore would be paid to the women members of the 6700 SHGs in Chandragiri constituency under YSR Zero-interest scheme.