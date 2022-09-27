Tirupati BIRRD Hospital successful performs a rare surgery to 29-year-old

The doctors at Tirupati BIRRD Hospital performed a rare surgery on a 29-year-old Surya from Nakkapally mandal of Anakapalli district who met with a fatal road accident on July 20, 2020. According to the details, 29-year-old Surya, who completed her B.Tech and was working as a software engineer in Hyderabad, met with a road accident at Ontimitta. Due to this accident, Surya was in a coma for two months. Surya, who was treated in a hospital in Visakhapatnam, has not been able to identify anyone for two years.

Surya, who was unable to hear and speak alone needed a rare treatment. In this order, on the 20th of this month, Surya has undergone a cochlear implant at Tirupati BIRRD Hospital and the surgery was completed.

In May this year, at the hands of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the doctors started the Cochlear implant treatment. This expensive operation was carried out free of cost by Aarogyasri by the authorities of BIRD Hospital. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy congratulated the doctors who successfully performed the first operation for Surya. It is learned that BIRD Hospital has spent Rs. 7 lakhs spent for her treatment.