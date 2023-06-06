Live
Tirupati: Brochure on SPMVV-WBIF’s academia, industry interaction meet released
Tirupati: SPMVV-Women Biotech Incubation facility, one of the 60 BioNEST established under DBT-BIRAC scheme in 2019 in Women’s University, Tirupati has gained momentum with the completion of 11 start-ups and reached out to more than one lakh people through on-line workshop, hands-on training programmes, orientations and skill development events.
On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy released the brochure ‘Annual Series of Academia/institutional-Industry interaction meet’ for the promotion of entrepreneurship. He emphasised on the need for industry collaboration for marketing WBIF for taking up the initiative. Former VC of SPMVV Prof D Jamuna opined that with the events of industry collaboration, innovations happening in all the sectors of campus synergy will gain momentum.
Another former VC Prof Rokkam Madhavi, Padma Shri Awardee and noted Ortho surgeon Dr SV Adinarayana Rao, noted physician Dr P Krishna Prasanthi, Registrar Prof N Rajani, Pro S Jyothi, Prof V Kalarani. Dr Shilpa Nayuni and Dr Madhavi took part in the programme.