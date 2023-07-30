Live
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on July 30, 2023
- ISRO launchs PSLV C56 rocket into space successfully
- Adhere to rules in preparation of voters’ lists: SEO to collectors
- Tirupati: Call to make OBC leaders national meet a grand success
- Classes for ECET qualified students to begin on Aug 1
- Four women dies after car falls into canal
- Chittoor tomato farmer mints `4 cr in 45 days
- Tirupati: 3 tiger cubs at SV Zoo named as Rudrama, Anantha & Harini
- Chandrababu Naidu betrayed Seema by totally ignoring irrigation projects: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
- Prof Ganesan Kannabiran takes charge as NAAC Director
Just In
Tirupati: Call to make OBC leaders national meet a grand success
Tirupati is hosting the national level OBC leaders conference on Aug 7
Tirupati: As a preparatory exercise to the all-India OBC conference here slated on August 7, leaders from various OBC associations from the state held a meeting for the successful conduct of national-level OBCs meeting.
The meeting presided by AP BC Welfare Association president Kesana Shankar Rao held a detailed discussion on the arrangements for the 8th national OBC conference for which leaders from various states are attending.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Kesana Shankar Rao said the national meeting will discuss the future courses of action to achieve the demands of OBCs and also the ways and means for uniting the OBCs at all levels to make them a force to reckon in the country.
The main demands include implementation of Mandal Commission recommendations in toto, reservation for OBC in Assembly and parliament seats (MPs, MLAs) and national level caste-based census. State leaders Vandati Venkatesh, National Youth leaders Kummara Kranti, Mobbineni Raghupathi, Nagamalleswara Rao, Jagadeesh, Madhu Achari, Bhaskar, Somasekhar, Jayachandra, Kiran, Yashoda, Sasirekha, Vasu ,OBC association presidents of Kadapa, Kurnool and Nellore districts and BC leaders were present.