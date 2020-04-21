Tirupati: Chevireddy launches C vitamin tablets distribution

Tirupati: Chandragiri YSRCP MLA and Government Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy launched the distribution of C vitamin tablets to the residents in the constituency at MPDO office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy, who is also TUDA chairman, said 25 lakh C Vitamin tablets would be distributed to 1.6 lakh residents in the constituency.

In an effort to strengthen immune system, 15 eggs, vegetables 10 kgs and tomatoes 2 kgs were already distributed to all the families in the constituency, he said.

On the occasion of TDP supremo and opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu birthday, APSRTC Karmika Parishad leaders led by its general secretary V Varahal Naidu distributed essentials including vegetables to 120 outsourcing and sanitation staff working in RTC Bus stand and offices.

BJP leader Muni Subramanaym along with his friends distributed food packets, fruits and biscuits to the sanitary workers and security staff in ESI hospital here.

In Chittoor, Sri Jain Sangh distributed essentials like wheat, atta sufficient for ten days to nearly 100 workers and vendors from North Eastern states living in various localities in the city.