Tirupati: Collector N Bharat Gupta asks private doctors to reopen closed hospitals

Tirupati: The District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta called for Covid medical services from private doctors as stipulated by government. He visited ESI hospital in Tirupati on Friday to examine the preparedness of the facility to extend Covid services. This hospital is meant for doctors who are infected with coronavirus. He asked the private doctors to extend their services at ESI hospital in this hour of need.



Later, he reviewed with government doctors at RDO office in the city and said that the district reported more than 300 positive cases on Friday and going by this trend the daily total may reach 600 in another week. ESI hospital is having all facilities and the services need to be started soon. He also told the representatives of the private doctors to reopen the closed hospitals.

The Collector also visited TTD's Vishnu Nivasam to examine the amenities there as it will be made another Covid care centre from Sunday. It can accommodate about 2,000 patients with asymptomatic and mild symptoms.

Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam, SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma, Superintendents of ESI and Ruia Hospitals Dr Balasankar Reddy and Dr T Bharathi, IMA representatives Dr P Krishna Prasanthi, Dr Sreehari Rao, Dr P Ravi Raju, Dr Yugandhar and others were present during the reviews.