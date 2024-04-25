Tirupati: Congress manifesto reflects divide and rule policy says BJP

Tirupati : Congress is continuing British legacy of divide and rule and failed to learn lesson even after its series of defeats in the elections, stated BJP State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday on Congress manifesto, he pointed out that there are no concrete programmes to boost up the economy and benefits for all sections. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi government during its 10-year rule strengthened economy and all set to come to power with a successful development initiative, he said and appealed voters not to fall prey to the empty promises of Congress.

Accusing Congress of continuing its family politics, the BJP leader said there is no internal democracy in the good old Congress. The country faced several problems during Congress rule and also there was no security to the life and properties of citizens, who lived in constant fear due to continuing terrorist attack in one place or other in the country, he averred. Samanchi asked people to elect Modi again for peace and safeguard national integrity.