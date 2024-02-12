Tirupati Constituency: Fierce fight between YSRCP, TDP on the cards

Tirupati: As TDP is yet to announce the name of candidate for Tirupati Assembly constitueny, there is still some confusion among the rank and file.

TDP took up a survey through IVRS to zero in on a capable candidate who can take on the YSRCP. It is learnt that among the aspirants who are in the forefront are former MLA M Sugunamma, Dr Koduru Balasubramanyam, Vooka Vijay Kumar and JB Srinivas. These candidates are under active consideration of the party though many more are also trying.

Sugunamma is known as non-controversial and her husband late Venkataramana who served as MLA for two terms, has a good following. If the party's high command gives a ticket to Sugunamma there will be less scope for any opposition from other leaders in the party.

Another aspirant J B Srinivas, a realtor has been active in the party and conducting many party programmes, having the good following of youth, so as to match the ruling YSRCP which has already decided to field youth leader Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, son of sitting Tirupati MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Vooka Vijay Kumar who was with PRP but later joined TDP is also trying for the ticket. He also has considerable following in the city and is trying his best to get TDP ticket. Koduru Balasubrahmanyam, a doctor by profession, and is running a hospital is another candidate seeking the TDP ticket.

Interestingly all four belong to the predominant Balija community which constitutes 22% of the 2.98 lakh voters in the city. After the TDP was formed in 1983, the party has been fielding candidates from the Balija community and most of them had won the elections. This seat has become prestigious for TDP as it had lost in 2019.

On the other hand, city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy is working overtime to garner the support of all sections particularly TTD employees including the retired personnel by providing benefits like house sites and hiking monthly salaries for the 16,000 contract and outsourced employees.

Tirupati Assembly constituency is bracing to witness a fierce fight between ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP.