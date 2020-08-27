Tirupati: Contract nurses demand equal pay with Covid staff

Tirupati: The contract staff nurses working in Ruia hospital since 2016 held a protest on Wednesday demanding equal pay to them along with those recruited for Covid duties. They said that though they have been discharging Covid duties for the last five months they were being paid only Rs 22,500 per month as against Rs 34,000 to those specially recruited for Covid duties.

They also sought day off and casual leaves and quarantine leave as being given to Covid-19 staff in other districts. The nurses have pointed out that they were providing bed side treatment wearing PPE kits in which Covid staff and regular staff also to be involved besides increasing nurse – patient ratio. The protesting nurses have demanded payment of salaries before 5th of every month. They have submitted a memorandum with all their demands to the superintendent of Ruia hospital.