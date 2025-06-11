Tirupati Corporation limits to be expanded soon

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Public Undertakings Committee Chairman Koona Ravi Kumar on Tuesday underlined the urgent need to expand the jurisdiction of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation, saying that failure to do so could result in substantial revenue losses.

Addressing the media after a comprehensive review meeting held in Tirupati, he announced that necessary measures would be initiated soon to facilitate the expansion. The review meetings included officials from APSPDCL, Tirupati Smart City, AP Tourism Department, and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Highlighting the significance of urban development, Ravi Kumar noted that the Central Government has sanctioned funds for Tirupati Smart City projects, which are scheduled for completion by March 31. He assured that expedited efforts are underway and a detailed report would be submitted to the Assembly Speaker.

On tourism development, he pointed out that the State Government has allocated substantial land for tourism initiatives.

He stressed the importance of optimising underutilised tourism assets to boost revenue and promote economic growth in the region.

During the review, the Committee also took stock of the performance of APSPDCL, with the Chairman underscoring the need to ensure uninterrupted, quality power supply to consumers. He called for the swift replacement of burnt transformers and recommended installing power poles at a safe distance from roads to accommodate future infrastructure expansion. Reviewing the Tirupati Smart City programmes, committee members instructed officials to identify alternative sources of revenue for the 14 ongoing projects and ensure proper maintenance of completed infrastructure.

The AP Tourism Authority’s projects in Chittoor and Tirupati districts were also reviewed. District Tourism Development Board Chairman and District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, along with Regional Director R Ramana Prasad, presented details about tourism units operated by the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC).

TTD officials, including Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, and JEO V Veerabrahmam, briefed the committee on ongoing services provided to devotees. The committee directed TTD to identify and reclaim temple lands wherever located and to repair and restore damaged TTD Kalyana Mandapams to functional status.

Senior officials present at the review included Tirupati Municipal Commissioner N Mourya, APSPDCL CMD K Santosh Rao, Tirupati Smart City General Manager V Chandramouli, and APTDC Divisional Manager Ch Srinivasa Rao, among others.