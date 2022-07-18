Tirupati: CPI condemns BJP 'blackmailing' on Prez polls

Tirupati: CPI national secretary K Narayana said the BJP leaders were indulging in blackmail politics in the state to force both ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP to vote in favour its candidates in President and Vice-President elections.

Addressing the media at CPI office here on Monday, Narayana said both ruling and opposition parties bowed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were supporting the saffron party. He asked the chiefs of two parties, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu why they were supporting the BJP candidates in spite of the Centre doing nothing to the state so far and slammed the YSRCP for having no commitment to set up a new full-fledged capital to the residuary state.

He expressed displeasure over not inviting film star Krishna for Alluri Sitarama Raju statue unveiling ceremony, instead of actor-turned-politician K Chiranjeevi. The CPI leader likened Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan with a landmine which nobody can predict when it blows and welcomed the statewide protests by the party on bad condition of roads.

He faulted the state government for failing in anticipating floods due to which people were suffering in five districts. He demanded construction of new houses to the victims who lost everything due to floods. CPI state secretariat member Ramanaidu, district secretary Murali, leaders Chinnam Penchalaiah, Viswanath and Nadiya were present.