Tirupati: Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, Collector enquire about facilities in Covid care centre

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta on Wednesday visited Sri Padmavati Nilayam Covid care centre in Tirupati and enquired with the centre's special officer S Lakshmi about services being extended to the Covid patients. The centre has been housing asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms.

The Deputy Chief Minister along with the Collector took lunch there and expressed satisfaction over the quality of food being served to the patients. MEPMA PD A D Jyothi and others were present during their visit. They visited SVIMS later and unveiled Aarogya Sri posters.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister praised the contributions of doctors, nurses and other para medical staff, who have been doing relentless service during this pandemic. The Director-cum-Vice Chancellor of the Institute Dr B Vengamma, Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam, Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr T Bharati, Covid-19 nodal officer Dr S Subba Rao, DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah, DCHS Dr P Saralamma, Dr Raviraju, Dr Alladi Mohan and others were present.