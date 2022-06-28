Tirupati district is conducive to set up industries: Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy said that Tirupati district provides a more conducive atmosphere to set up industries and priority will be given to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The theme for this year is 'Resilience and rebuilding: MSMEs for sustainable development'.

Addressing the budding entrepreneurs, industrialists and officials at a meeting on the occasion of world MSME Day on Monday, he said that APIIC lands were available in the district and the official machinery was ready to provide infrastructure.

The approvals will be given in 21 days through a single window policy. If 20 representatives of industries can form a group under cluster development programme, the Central government will provide 70 percent and state government 20 percent subsidy and there should be a 10 percent group share.

He directed the bankers, revenue, APIIC and industries departments to hold joint meetings to form clusters at mandal level.

District Industries centre GM Prathap Reddy, APIIC ZMs Suhana Sony (Tirupati) and Chandrasekhar (Naidupet), Pollution control board EE Narendra, Chief inspector of factories Ramakrishna Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.