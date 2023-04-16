Tirupati emerging as major IT hub says MP Dr M Gurumoorthy

Tirupati : The pilgrim city has the enormous potential to develop as a major IT hub in the state as it has abundant resources including professionals and infrastructure facilities required for the IT firms to set up their units, said Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy.

Inaugurating the 'World Telugu Information Technology Council' (WTITC) office in the pilgrim city on Saturday, the MP said that IT companies were looking towards Tirupati recognising the facilities available here and lauded the WTITC for playing a pivotal role in attracting IT firms from the country and abroad to set up their units in Tirupati.

In this connection, he said the pilgrim city has vast human resources with many reputed institutions including IIT, IISER, Universities including Mahila Visvavidyalayam and Sri Venkateswara University located here churning out every year qualified professionals which could meet the human resource requirement of the IT firms.

The AP government led by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was also keen to develop Tirupati district and extend whatever support the companies require to set up their units, the MP stated. The legislators including the MPs and MLAs also help the entrepreneurs get allotment of land, power and other infrastructural facilities and also incentives with no delay, he said, reassuring his full support to the entrepreneurs choosing Tirupati for investments. Later, the MP held a meeting with IT and non-IT firm representatives.

Suits Care India Private Limited CEO Dr Somasekhara Reddy felt he was fortunate to set up his company at the foothills of Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara and informed that his firm was investing Rs 300 crore and providing employment to 2,000 people.

DigiThane chairman Sandip Matakal said that nowhere in the country such national level institutions functioning like in Tirupati which will come handy to the entrepreneurs to get qualified personnel and informed that his firm already signed an MoU for Rs 100 crore investment to provide jobs to 300 while Cymax Infotainment Private Limited CEO M Gowrishankar said he did his education in SV University and got the opportunity to expand his business to Tiupati where his firm plan to invest Rs 100 crore generating employment to 250. Representatives of SRR Cloud Experts, Guru India Private Limited, Cyber Combat Security Services, Vel IT Solutions, Fugenic Power Solutions, and others disclosed their investment plan and employment opportunities.