Tirupati: Ensure foolproof arrangements for UPSC examinations says RDO Kanakanarasa Reddy

Tirupati : The Union Public Service Commission's Combined Defence Services (CDS)-I, National Defence Academy (NDA)-I and Naval Academy (NA)-I written examinations will be held here on Sunday. RDO Kanakanarasa Reddy along with UPSC, New Delhi, Superintendent Sriram held a meeting with revenue and police officials on the preparations for the smooth conduct of written examination which will be held at Sri Padmavathi Women's (SPW) Degree and PG College and SPW Junior College in the city.

RDO instructed the officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the examination. He said CDS-1 written examination will be held in three sessions - from 9 am to 11 am, 12 pm to 2 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm in SPW Degree and PG College Wing A.

The NDA and NA examinations will be held in two sessions, 10 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 4.30 pm in SPW Degree and PG College Wing B and SPW Junior College- Wing - A.

Reddy said candidates should bring ID proof along with their hallticket and no electronic gadgets will be allowed in the examination centres and main gates will be closed 10 minutes before the exam. RDO directed the APDCL authorities to ensure no interruption in power supply on the examination day Sunday. Tahsildars Subrahmanyam, Roshaiah, Dwarakanatha Reddy, Pramila, Supervisors of Examination Centres, APSPDCL Srinivasula Naidu, Postal Department Reddeppa, Special Branch Srinivasulu, Dr Urmila, DTs Lakshminarayana and Chenchaiah were present.