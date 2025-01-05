Tirupati ESI Hospital to become a 100-bed facility soon

Tirupati: The State Cabinet at its recent meeting approved the long-pending proposal to upgrade the ESI Hospital in Tirupati into a 100-bedded facility.

This development comes after years of delays, despite the hospital being relocated to a modern building worth Rs 110 crore in September 2018. Spread over 3.75 acres, the facility had remained underutilised as a 50-bedded hospital, failing to meet the growing demands of the region.

The original plan to expand the hospital dates back to 2010 but it could be completed only by 2018 for various reasons. Still, the move to upgrade it to a 100 bedded entity was pending till now, as the YSRCP government that came into power in 2019, had not prioritised the project.

However, persistent efforts by Tirupati YSRCP MP Dr M Gurumoorthy were instrumental in bringing attention to the issue. The MP made several visits to the hospital and raised the matter with the Central authorities, including a meeting with ESI Director General Ashok Kumar Singh recently on December 30, 2024.

Currently, the ESI Hospital provides a range of services, including general medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, pulmonary medicine, ENT, ophthalmology and radiology, among others. Despite the comprehensive range of services, the facility struggled to cope with demand due to staffing shortages, limited diagnostic services and insufficient drug supplies.

Even basic diagnostic tests were hindered by the lack of necessary reagents on several occasions, while advanced imaging facilities like CT and MRI scans remained unavailable.

The hospital serves over 4.5 lakh insured persons across Rayalaseema and Nellore districts, making its upgrade a critical necessity. The Cabinet’s decision is expected to address long-standing challenges, including staff shortages, by ensuring adequate recruitment of doctors, nurses and paramedical personnel. Plans also include the construction of staff quarters to support the expanded operations.

Hospital staff expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash for approving the long-awaited upgrade. They also acknowledged the relentless efforts of MP Gurumoorthy in championing their cause. Hospital superintendent Dr M Syam Babu welcomed the decision, highlighting that the increase in bed capacity would significantly benefit patients by ensuring access to specialist medical services.