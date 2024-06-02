Tirupati: Exit poll results indicate TDP’s huge victory says Narasimha Yadav

Tirupati : TDP Tirupati parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav was the first one to react on the exit poll results released on Saturday evening. In a statement, he welcomed the results saying that they were on the expected lines. It is now even clearer that NDA will emerge victorious in the elections and Chandrababu Naidu will become the Chief Minister.

He felt that people eagerly wanted development-oriented government, realised the need to construct State capital and thought of future generations and voted for NDA. It appears certain that on June 4, NDA candidates will win with thumping majority and YSRCP has to pay for the atrocious rule during the last five years.

Meanwhile, Kuppam TDP coordinator and MLC Dr K Srikanth visited Tirumala on Saturday morning and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara wishing a huge win for party chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Later, along with Chittoor TDP candidate Gurajala Jagan Mohan, he visited Srikalahasti temple and performed Rahu Kethu puja ahead of the counting date. They also worshipped Srikalahasteeswara and Goddess Gnana Prasunambika.

