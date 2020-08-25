Tirupati: First convocation of IISER to be held online today

Tirupati: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati set up in 2015 will be celebrating its first convocation on Wednesday.

The first batch of students who joined the 5-year BS-MS degree in Science in August 2015 have completed all their academic requirements and will be conferred their Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in this first convocation to be held online.

Former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation and the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the New Education Policy 2020, Dr K Kasturirangan, will deliver convocation address to the graduating students online.

Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India, who is also the Chairperson of the IISER Tirupati Board of Governors, will be presiding over the function and Amit Khare, IAS, Secretary, Higher Education, will deliver his remarks also online.

On this occasion, 35 students of the pioneering batch will be conferred the degrees while Ranadeep Roy will be awarded the Institute Gold Medal for Academic Excellence and Jalaja Madhusudhanan will receive the Institute Prize for Best Graduating Student in 2020.