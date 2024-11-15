Tirupati: Free cancer screening camp held

Tirupati: Through awareness and precautions cancer disease can be prevented, stated district Collector Dr S Venkateswar. He inaugurated free cancer screening camp at Matherimitta village in Varadayyapalem mandal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said most of the cancer cases are oral, breast and cervical cancer, which can be identified through tests and can get treatment to cure the disease. Every woman, who completed 18 years age, should get cancer screening tests done for breast cancer and those above 30 years for cervical cancer.

In the screening camp, which was held as part of the State-wide anti-cancer programme, health workers, Asha workers, ANMs and MLHP will take up household survey for identifying people suffering with any type of cancer and also other health issues like diabetes and BP.

Those identified with health issues will later undergo a detailed examination by senior doctors and cancer experts for providing free treatment in SVRR government hospital.

Sullurpeta RDO Kiranmayi, DM&HO Dr Srihari, Srinivas Reddy, Dr Padmavati, Hari, Babu Nehru Reddy were present.