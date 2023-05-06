  • Menu
Tirupati: Goddess Padmavati blesses devotees on golden chariot
As part of the second day Vasanthotsavam, Swarna Rathotsavam was held in Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur on Friday.

Tirupati : Goddess Padmavati, the consort of Lord Venkateswara, blessed the devotees on golden chariot in Tiruchanur on Friday on the second day of annual Vasanthotsavam.

The Swarna Rathotsavam of the Goddess was held as part of the three-day annual Vasanthotsavam in the temple amidst gaiety and spiritual fervour. The Goddess adorned with dazzling ornaments on the splendid golden chariot, taken in a procession on the Mada streets around the shrine, leaving the devotees in a devotional bliss. The women devotees, who were allowed to pull the chariot, enthusiastically pulled the Ratham, chanting Govinda..Govinda. The 3-day Vasanthotsavam which began on Thursday will conclude on Saturday. TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, Deputy EO Govindarajan and other temple staff were also present.

