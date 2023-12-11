Tirupati groom ties knot to UK bride

Tirupati: In a heart-warming tale of love transcending borders, Ajay, a young man from Tirupati working in the United Kingdom, exchanged vows with his British sweetheart Simone. The union of cultures took place at TTD’s Padmavathi Kalyana Mandapam Block-2, where the intercontinental couple received blessings from both sides of the family. Ajay’s journey to love began when he left his hometown for a software job in the UK where he met Simone and their love blossomed across continents. The wedding ceremony held on Sunday in accordance with Hindu traditions. Elders from both the families graced the occasion, signifying the acceptance and support for this unique cross-cultural marriage.

TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohith Reddy along with his brother Harshith Reddy attended his friend Ajay’s marriage. Moreover, Ajay’s mother Vijayalakshmi, a teacher had imparted knowledge to Mohith during his formative years.