Tirupati: Hathiramji Colony totally blocked for vehicular traffic

Tirupati: The residents of Hathiramji Colony of Bairagipatteda area in Tirupati have been facing severe hardships for the past few days as their Colony was blocked completely for vehicular traffic in the name of laying cement roads. While people welcome the development activities like cement roads, the civic officials and the contractor concerned have to take care of the problems in the particular locality before starting the work.

This foresightedness was missed in Hathiramji Colony with the indifferent attitude of the officials or contractors concerned. They constructed all the cement roads at one go, all in a hurry, which totally blocked the colony from all sides. Some of the residents said that they asked the contractor to leave at least one road till other road works are completed and clear for traffic, but their pleas went in vain.

With this, the residents of about 100 houses have been facing difficulties. They were saying that there was no garbage collection in the colony for the last three days and the ward staff concerned have not made any alternate arrangements. No milk vehicles are coming nor vegetable vendors. Though many people were used to getting canned water for drinking purposes, water suppliers could not come into the colony.

There is a hospital in the colony, where pregnant women and parents bring new born babies for consultation. A resident commented that it will be very difficult to tackle if any medical emergency or fire emergency arises and may be disastrous. Another resident has pleaded for drinking water, saying that the supplier has not come for the last four days and they were facing a problem.

People have been facing difficulty even walking on the newly constructed cement roads with water stored for curing purposes and the downpour since Monday evening. Some of the ward staff were simply advising the residents to adjust for 10-14 days, which is necessary for curing. The residents were desperately looking for the corporation officials to immediately plunge into action and clear at least one road on war footing.