Tirupati: TTD JEO P Basant Kumar has said that all arrangements are in place for dispatch of Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Prasadams to the online registered devotees through India Posts.

Speaking at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple at Tiruchanoor on Friday after handing over the Ammavari prasadams to be dispatched to Postal Department officials, he said the first ever virtual participation of Varalakshmi Vratam was mulled by TTD on July 31 upon the request of majority of devotees.

"Our online tickets booking commenced on July 22 and will continue till July 30. We received overwhelming response from devotees in the last two days itself. All the Gotra Namas of devotees booked so far were enlisted and kept at Sanctum Sanctorum for the benign blessings of Universal Mother as directed by Archaka Swamies.

The prasadams including vermilion-turmeric sachets, a dozen bangles along with an Uttariyam and a blouse piece will be dispatched to devotees who booked in online through India Posts. The dispatch process has already commenced today", he added.

Adding further, he said the Varalakshmi Vratam will be telecasted live on Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel on July 31 between 10 am and 12 noon and the devotees shall beget the blessings of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru through virtual participation.

Meanwhile a local devotee Shanmugam donated 1,000 dozens of bangles to Ammavaru to be distributed among devotees. Temple Dy EO Jhansi Rani, Postal Department Superintendent Srinivasa Rao, AEO Subramanyam and others were also present.