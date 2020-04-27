 Top
Tirupati: Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy assures all help for Sri City units

Minister for industries M Goutham Reddy visiting VRV Asia Pacific plant at Sri City on Monday
Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy visited Sri City on Monday to review the status and discuss on the issues that are being faced by industrial units during lockdown.

Tirupati: Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy visited Sri City on Monday to review the status and discuss on the issues that are being faced by industrial units during lockdown. The managers of various industries explained the Minister the issues relating to movement of workforce across the Red Zones, waiver of fixed power tariff for locked down industries, etc.

The Minister assured all support for the smooth movement of the workforce to Sri City from different mandals of the districts. On all other issues, he asked the officials to submit representation so that it can be sent to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his decision.

Thanking the Minister for his attention towards issues being faced by the units under essential category, Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy stated that with strict enforcement of all the safety norms by local police and with the cooperation of all stakeholders, the industrial city is being maintained as corona-free area.

