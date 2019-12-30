Tirupati: Jagriti Yatra team visits Sri City

Tirupati: A large team of participants of the Jagriti Yatra, an ambitious train journey of discovery and transformation, visited Sri City on Monday. Nearly, 450 participants from all over the country are taking part in the pioneering expedition. Sri City Vice President (Customer Relations) C Ramesh Kumar gave them a brief presentation on the unique features and status of the industrial park and Director of Sri City P Mukunda Reddy welcomed the Yatris.



Thanking the Management of Sri City for giving the opportunity, Chairman of Jagriti Yatra Sharat Bansal said that all the participants of the Yatra find their visit to this place truly inspirational. MD Ravindra Sannareddy said that it was 4th consecutive visit of Jagriti Yatra team to the Sri City and expressed hope that this expedition would prove to be a life-transforming journey for the participating youth.