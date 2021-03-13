Tirupati: Kidnapped Chhattisgarh boy found in Kanakadurga temple

Tirupati: Vijayawada police found the missing Chhattisgarh boy in Kanakadurga temple on Saturday and informed to Tirupati police, bringing a happy ending to the 15-day long sensational kidnap case much to the relief of the police and parents.

The boy Sahu,6, who went missing when he was waiting along with his parents in the RTC Balaji Link Bus stand near Alipiri in the city on February 27.

Uttam Kumar, the father from Chhattisgarh, who is on a pilgrimage along with his spouse and boy Sahu waiting in the bus stand for a bus to go to Tirumala.

Urban police made an alert statewide and also in neighbouring states on the missing boy along with his photos and also the suspect Sivappa based on the CCTV footage resulting in the alert Vijayawada police finding the boy standing alone bewildered and confused in the shrine on Saturday.

The boy is now at the child home in Vijayawada and is expected to be handed over to the Tirupati urban police team, who rushed to Vijayawada after receiving the information from the counterparts.

Sources said the boy will be brought here on Sunday for handing over him to his parents, who are spending sleepless nights since the kidnapping, two weeks back and anxiously waiting for their beloved child to return on Sunday.

As a humane gesture, the Tirupati urban police provided shelter and other facilities for the couple to stay and also visited them daily assuring them to rescue their child from the clutches of the kidnaper.

Police suspect the kidnapper might be forced to leave the boy after coming to know the police special teams found his home in Karnataka and also relatives some of whom are in custody, to escape from being caught.

The investigation teams identified the suspected kidnaper as Sivappa of Mulbagal town of Karnataka state.