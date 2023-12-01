  • Menu
Tirupati: Laksha Bilvarchana held in Sri Kapileswara temple

Priests performing Laksha Bilwarchana Seva at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Thursday
Priests performing Laksha Bilwarchana Seva at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Thursday

Tirupati: Laksha Bilvarchana Seva was performed in a religious manner at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple here on Thursday. Special programmes were...

Tirupati: Laksha Bilvarchana Seva was performed in a religious manner at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple here on Thursday. Special programmes were organised in the temple on this occasion.

As part of the ritual, Abhishekam, Alankaram and Archana were performed by waking up the Lord at 3 am with Suprabhatam. Laksha Bilvarchana Seva was held from 6 am to 12 am and the deity was worshipped with one lakh bilva leaves.

In the evening, the idol of Sri Chandrasekhara Swamy was paraded through the streets. Temple Deputy EO Devendra Babu, AEO Subbaraju, Superintendent Bhupathi, temple inspectors Ravikumar, Balakrishna, temple priests and officials participated in this programme.

