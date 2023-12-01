Live
- Lucknow: Social media influencer with two wives, nine kids, six girlfriends arrested
- Tirupati: HAL donates Rs 1.51 cr to Hridayalaya
- 91% drop in Indian visas granted to Canadians this year
- Tirupati: Discoms present ARR filings
- I feel fortunate to work in Jagan’s Cabinet: Kakani
- 4 biggest 'castes' for me are poor, youth, women, farmers, says PM
- Vizianagaram: Police conduct mega health camp in remote village
- GVL vows welfare of physically-challenged
- New Delhi: Government convenes all-party meet tomorrow ahead of Parliament Session
- Tirupati: Laksha Bilvarchana held in Sri Kapileswara temple
Highlights
Tirupati: Laksha Bilvarchana Seva was performed in a religious manner at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple here on Thursday. Special programmes were organised in the temple on this occasion.
As part of the ritual, Abhishekam, Alankaram and Archana were performed by waking up the Lord at 3 am with Suprabhatam. Laksha Bilvarchana Seva was held from 6 am to 12 am and the deity was worshipped with one lakh bilva leaves.
In the evening, the idol of Sri Chandrasekhara Swamy was paraded through the streets. Temple Deputy EO Devendra Babu, AEO Subbaraju, Superintendent Bhupathi, temple inspectors Ravikumar, Balakrishna, temple priests and officials participated in this programme.
