Tirupati: Laudable gesture CPM activists take up sanitation works

Tirupati: In a laudable gesture, a group of CPM activists led by its district secretary A Pullaiah joined with municipal corporation health workers in taking up sanitation work in Sundarayya Colony in the city on Friday.



The activists along with the municipal workers took up spraying of bleaching powder and anti-larva liquid in the colony. The activists also explained the precautionary measures to be followed by the residents during the lock down period against the spread of deadly Covid-19.

The party also came forward to handover its district office in the locality to MCT for making it a medical centre for Covid -19 and also its offices located in various towns in the district to convert them into hospitals.

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) district general secretary S Jayachandra said that the activists also took up distribution of food packets in a limited number to homeless poor in the city.