Tirupati: Mee Seva employees on an indefinite strike, demanding job security

Tirupati: Introduction of village secretariat system by state government will have an adverse impact on the functioning of Mee Seva Centres. As per the job chart given to them by the government, these employees will issue various types of certificates to the applicants.



After the introduction of the system, more than 10,000 Mee Seva Centers were closed across the state during the past four days as they participate in indefinite strike. Sources say that above 30,000 employees and their families depend on Mee Seva Centres in the state.

On Monday about 600 Mee Seva operators participated in a protest rally and submitted a representation to Join Collector Chandramouli in Chittoor on their demands.

With the indefinite strike of Mee Seva Operators, people are facing hardships to down load caste, income, residence and other certificates to pay power bills and insurance premiums. People are also facing troubles to get slot for driving licence test and to apply for passports.

In this connection, Mee Seva Centers District General Secretary Pulichery Bhaskar said to The Hans India said, ``We brought our problems many times to the notice of revenue officials, but they were not sorted out. The state government is planning to introduce all the Mee Seva Services in village secretariats and this will badly affect Mee Seva Centres.''

The Mee Seva Centres work from 8.00 am to 9.00 pm and also on some holidays. Will the village secretariats work for the same hours, he asked.