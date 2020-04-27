Tirupati: Migrant labourers find safe shelter in relief camps

Tirupati: The 81 migrant labourers and their family members y from various states in the north were initially worried when the police stopped their truck at the inter-state check post near Madanapalli, in which they were going back to their homes. But they are now happy after finding a safe shelter in a relief camp in Valmikipuram, Chittoor district.

These workers from Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar were first sheltered in the BC Girls Hostel in Madanapalli after the police seized the truck last week. Later, they were shifted to Valimikipuram Girls' Residential School as was directed by Madanapalli Sub-collector Keerti Cekuri.

She also arranged north Indian food as was requested by the families, medical facility and also a yoga instructor for conducting classes daily in the morning. Mats and blankets were also provided to the migrant labourers on their request. Dharmendra Kumar, a labourer from Madhya Pradesh said that they have not thought of such excellent facilities provided to them.



Another worker Pradeep Singh said, ``We begin the day with the Yoga class in a pleasant environment on the sprawling play-ground and added that their women and children also happy as they have facility to play cricket, carrom and also leisurely walk all over the school premises spending quality time with near and dear. ` For a migrant labourer what more we want,'' he said expressing his gratitude to the Sub-Collector and district administration for the safe and good facility.

A district official said that in all 26 relief camps are sheltering about 2,100 including migrant workers and people from 15 states held up due to lockdown. These camps are located at various places - Chittoor 7, Tirupati 5, Madanapalli and Renigunta 2 each, Valmikipuram, Srikalahasti, Palamaneru, Kalikiri, Bangarupalem, Punganuru, Irala, Yadamari, Kalakada and Chadragiri one each. The centres are manned by senior officials ensuring timely food, health facility and also yoga class daily.