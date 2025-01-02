  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati MP distributes fruits to patients at Ruia Hospital

Tirupati MP distributes fruits to patients at Ruia Hospital
x

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy distributing fruits to a patient in Ruia Hospital on Wednesday. Hospital Superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu and Indian Oil Divisional Manager Rohit Mohan are also seen.

Highlights

Marking New Year, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy distributed fruits to patients in Orthopaedics department at Ruia Hospital.

Tirupati : Marking New Year, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy distributed fruits to patients in Orthopaedics department at Ruia Hospital. The initiative was organised under ‘Indian Oil Cares’ programme by Indian Oil Corporation, which invited Dr Gurumoorthy, also a member of Petroleum Corporation Standing Committee, to participate in this noble gesture.

During the event, the MP interacted with patients, inquiring about their health issues and offering words of encouragement. He assured them of a speedy recovery and urged the medical staff and other hospital personnel to provide special attention to the patients’ needs. The MP lauded Indian Oil Corporation for organising fruit distribution drive and appreciated their commitment to community service.He extended New Year greetings to the corporation and other public sector oil companies, encouraging them to continue their efforts in social welfare. The programme was attended by Indian Oil Divisional Manager Rohit Mohan, Indian Oil staff, Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu, CSRMODr B Subbalakshamma, ARMO Dr Harikrishna and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick