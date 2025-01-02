Tirupati MP distributes fruits to patients at Ruia Hospital

Tirupati : Marking New Year, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy distributed fruits to patients in Orthopaedics department at Ruia Hospital. The initiative was organised under ‘Indian Oil Cares’ programme by Indian Oil Corporation, which invited Dr Gurumoorthy, also a member of Petroleum Corporation Standing Committee, to participate in this noble gesture.

During the event, the MP interacted with patients, inquiring about their health issues and offering words of encouragement. He assured them of a speedy recovery and urged the medical staff and other hospital personnel to provide special attention to the patients’ needs. The MP lauded Indian Oil Corporation for organising fruit distribution drive and appreciated their commitment to community service.He extended New Year greetings to the corporation and other public sector oil companies, encouraging them to continue their efforts in social welfare. The programme was attended by Indian Oil Divisional Manager Rohit Mohan, Indian Oil staff, Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu, CSRMODr B Subbalakshamma, ARMO Dr Harikrishna and others.