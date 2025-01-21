Tirupati MP urged to back farmers’ demands

Tirupati: Respondingto the call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a delegation of leaders of various farmers association submitted a memorandum to Tirupati Lok Sabha Member Dr M Gurumoorthy on Monday, about the demands of farmers protesting for long in Punjab and other States.

The delegation includes Paturi Venkatarathnam, Ramisetty Venkaiah, Mangati Gopal Reddy, Hemalatha, Chalapati and Padmanabha Reddy.

They requested the MP to press the Centre for conceding farmers’ demands. They expressed solidarity to farmers’ leader Jagjeeth Sing Dalleval, who is on an indefinite fast for two months.