Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati standing panel gives nod for Rs 4 cr development works

Tirupati : The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Standing Committee at its meeting chaired by Mayor Dr R Sirisha approved more than a dozen development works at a cost of Rs 4 crore including the revised estimates for the construction of foot over bridge at Old Venkateswara Theatre railway gate in the city on Saturday.

On safety grounds, the railway authorities permanently closed down the railway gate and constructed a wall making it difficult for the people to cross the railway line to reach the areas on the south side after commissioning the rail under bridge (RUB) at DR Mahal Road necessitating the foot over bridge construction by the corporation following representations from the public and leaders. The foot over bridge was first estimated at Rs 80 lakh and now, due to escalation of cost, it needed Rs 1.10 crore and the standing committee gave its nod for the same.

The Committee also approved sanction of Rs 26.50 lakh for providing ‘free-left’ near Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) to ease traffic congestion on the busy road linking Tummalagunta bypass road. The Corporation along with the Master Plan roads, focussing on providing free left all busy junctions in the city for free flow of traffic, Mayor Sirisha said.

The other development works for which sanction was accorded in the standing committee meeting include concrete slab covering on the drains in Bhavani Nagar (Rs 42 lakh), laying road the road passing along TTD administrative building in Bhavani Nagar as the present road is much damaged (Rs 42 lakh), for construction of Ward Secretariat (Sachivalayam) in Railway Colony ( Rs 25 lakh) reconstruction of the damaged underground drainage system in Madhura Nagar (Rs 21.50 lakh),

for laying a road from Kumar chicken centre to Manasa Sarovar Hotel in 50th division (Rs 49.85 lakh), construction of new roads in Srinagar Colony and SLV Nagari (Rs 34.75), for CC roads construction and laying pipeline for drinking water supply at Teachers Colony in 50th ward (Rs 23 lakh), drains construction in first division (Rs 16.50 lakh) CC road construction in Arunodaya Nagar (Rs 19.70 lakh) and for cement concrete ramps in dry waste sheds and fencing the wet waste platfoms in Tukivakam where the Corporation plant for recycling of wet and dry waste is located (Rs 30.80 lakh).

The committee also approved a proposal put by City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy for restructuring drain from Head Post Office to Harini apartment and also covering the major drain in Gangamma temple road with cement labs (Rs 49.65 lakh).

Mayor Sirisha and deputy mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy said the Corporation’s main agenda was development of the city in all aspects and drawn an ambitious plan for improving basic facilities like roads, drinking water supply, drains, sanitation and also decongest the city making it a convenient and comfortable place for living.

Municipal Commissioner D Haritha, deputy mayor Mudra Narayana, Standing Committee members Narasimhachari, Ganesh and other officials were present.